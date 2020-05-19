Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne El
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne S. El

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yvonne S. El Obituary
Yvonne S. El

Berlin, NJ - Yvonne S. El, age 61, of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at the Deptford Center Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of David Scott El and the late Corinne (nee Bey) El. Loving sister of Raymond Bey, Margaret El, Maria Jones, and Anna El. Proud aunt of Ashley El, Illyana Jones, Alina El, Malcolm Jones, and Autumn El; great aunt of 5 great nieces and nephews.

Yvonne was born in Camden, NJ and had resided in Berlin, NJ for over 10 years. She worked as a Human Resources Technician at Ancora State Hospital for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and going to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Yvonne most loved spending time with her family.

Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yvonne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -