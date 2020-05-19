|
Yvonne S. El
Berlin, NJ - Yvonne S. El, age 61, of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 at the Deptford Center Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of David Scott El and the late Corinne (nee Bey) El. Loving sister of Raymond Bey, Margaret El, Maria Jones, and Anna El. Proud aunt of Ashley El, Illyana Jones, Alina El, Malcolm Jones, and Autumn El; great aunt of 5 great nieces and nephews.
Yvonne was born in Camden, NJ and had resided in Berlin, NJ for over 10 years. She worked as a Human Resources Technician at Ancora State Hospital for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and going to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Yvonne most loved spending time with her family.
Cremation will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 19 to May 20, 2020