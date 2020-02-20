|
|
Yvonne S. Waite
Collingswood - On Feb. 9, 2020 Yvonne, (nee Sanborn), age 93 years, beloved wife of 71 years with Dr. Donald A. Waite Sr. of Collingswood, NJ. Devoted mother of Donald A. Waite Jr ( Penny), Richard Waite (Lorraine), Dianne Cosby (Reggie), and Daniel Waite (Tamara). She was predeceased by her late son David W. Waite. She was the loving grandmother of eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Waite was a soloist, pianist, and radio broadcaster. She was a writer, and speaker at various ladies groups. She was known for her historical reenactments, and portrayals of famous women such as Frances Ridley Havergal, and Fanny Crosby, who were women poets, and hymn writers. Mrs. Waite was a tremendous mother, wife, and prayer warrior, always putting others first, before herself. She was the epitome of "the virtuous woman" Proverbs 31:15
The visitation will be held on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 from 9:30-11:00 AM at the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike Audubon, NJ 08106. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. The interment will be held at Harleigh Cemetery, 1640 Haddon Ave., Camden, NJ 08103. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible For Today Baptist Church, 900 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Memories and condolences may be shared to www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020