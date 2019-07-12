|
|
Zachary T. Fadio
Audubon - Suddenly on July 8, 2019, of Ft. Wayne, IN; formerly of Audubon, NJ. Age 29 years.
Beloved son of Barry & Robin Fadio and Linda & John Karolinski. Loving brother of Chelsea, Blaze and Tyler. Dear grandson of Doris (the late Joseph) Freni, the late Janet & Robert Rittner, Marie (the late John) Karolinski and Robert & Nancy Doman. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and his loyal best friend, Utley.
A 2008 graduate of Audubon High School, Zach resided in Ft. Wayne, IN for the past two years where he was employed as a building engineer for the Walmart Dairy Plant.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Zach's family Tuesday evening 5 to 8 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Memorial service will follow at 8 PM. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Zach's memory to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012 (www.homewardboundnj.org). To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019