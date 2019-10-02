|
Zelma Stevenson
Knoxville - Age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Zelma enjoyed the outdoors, animals and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Lester and Mae Hillman; husband, David Stevenson. She is survived by three children and their spouses; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019