|
|
Zese Brick
formerly of Cherry Hill - Sept. 2, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Brick. Mother of Anita Brick and Ilene (Scott) Sheridan. Grandmother of Stephanie Sheridan and Joshua Sheridan. Great grandmother of Samantha. Aunt of Barry (Janet) Schwartz and Martin Karsh. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday from 7-9 PM at
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Graveside services are Sunday beginning 12:00 noon at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA. Contributions may be made to Book Mates.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019