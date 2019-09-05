Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Montefiore Cem.
Jenkintown, PA
Zese Brick Obituary
Zese Brick

formerly of Cherry Hill - Sept. 2, 2019. Wife of the late Harry Brick. Mother of Anita Brick and Ilene (Scott) Sheridan. Grandmother of Stephanie Sheridan and Joshua Sheridan. Great grandmother of Samantha. Aunt of Barry (Janet) Schwartz and Martin Karsh. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday from 7-9 PM at

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

Graveside services are Sunday beginning 12:00 noon at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA. Contributions may be made to Book Mates.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019
