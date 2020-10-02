1/
ZettieLee M. Pearce-Reed
ZettieLee M. Pearce-Reed

Clayton, DE - On September 30, 2020 ZettieLee M. (nee Cranmer) Pearce-Reed. Beloved wife of Dennis M. Reed and the late John M. Pearce Jr. Loving mother of John M. Pearce III, Brian Richard Pearce and Danielle Reed. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Zettie was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed for many years at the Camden County Correctional Facility. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 10am to 12noon followed by funeral services 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
OCT
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
