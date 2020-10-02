ZettieLee M. Pearce-Reed
Clayton, DE - On September 30, 2020 ZettieLee M. (nee Cranmer) Pearce-Reed. Beloved wife of Dennis M. Reed and the late John M. Pearce Jr. Loving mother of John M. Pearce III, Brian Richard Pearce and Danielle Reed. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Zettie was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed for many years at the Camden County Correctional Facility. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday morning 10am to 12noon followed by funeral services 12noon at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Hammonton. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
