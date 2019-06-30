|
Zuzanna "Susie" H. Rosado
Franklinville, NJ - Age 12, passed away on June 28, 2019.
Susie was well known for her animated facial expressions, sarcasm and for her unique style. She loved spending time with her big brother and was known to interrogate one or two of his girlfriends. Susie had an entrepreneurial spirit and always dreamed of starting a business. She was so charming that one time she even managed to sell pine cones to construction workers. In addition to her extraordinary personality, she was also involved in Paw Prints 4 H Rabbit Club and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where she was known for her infectious smile and her photography skills.
Susie is survived by her heartbroken family, father, Gus Rosado, mother, Zue Rosado (nee Mullins) and brother, Xavier Mullins. Susie was treasured by her paternal grandfather, Agustin Rosado and paternal grandmother, Aida Pizarro, as well as her maternal grandmother, Elaine Kolibas Mullins. Susie also especially loved her dog, Dipper Fizzlepop III, and her beloved bunny, Halo.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Our Military Kids, Attn: Development, 6861 Elm Street, Suite 2A, McLean, VA 22101 or https://ourmilitarykids.org/
Published in Courier-Post on June 30, 2019