|
|
|
Springford Constantina
'Connie'
On 2nd July 2020,
peacefully at Priscilla Bacon Lodge, aged 83.
Of Bressingham formerly of Ovington, Norfolk;
Luton, Bedfordshire and Horley, Surrey.
Much loved wife of Chris Springford.
She will be greatly missed by her many friends.
There will be a private cremation service.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of
Connie for Priscilla Bacon Lodge,
may be sent via the Much Loved tribute site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
