Dillistones Funeral Service
3a Arundel Road
Littlehampton, Sussex BN17 7BY
01903 726324
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:30
Worthing Crematorium - Muntham Chapel
Dulcie LEE Notice
LEE Dulcie Sadly passed away on 10th February 2020, aged 86. Dulcie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Dulcie lived with her two sisters, Barbara and Daphne in Woodfield Road, Crawley for many years. She worked at Nat West bank and was an active volunteer at St John's Ambulance. Funeral service to be held at 12:40 pm on Thursday 12th March 2020 at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in Dulcie's memory to St Johns Ambulance c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY.
Published in Crawley Observer on Mar. 6, 2020
