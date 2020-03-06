|
|
|
LEE
Dulcie
Sadly passed away on 10th February 2020, aged 86.
Dulcie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Dulcie lived with her two sisters, Barbara and Daphne in Woodfield Road,
Crawley for many years. She worked at Nat West bank and was an active volunteer at St John's Ambulance.
Funeral service to be held at 12:40 pm on Thursday 12th March 2020 at
Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in
Dulcie's memory to St Johns Ambulance c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 3a
Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY.
Published in Crawley Observer on Mar. 6, 2020