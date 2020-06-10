Home

Edna Bartlett

Notice Condolences

Edna Bartlett Notice
BARTLETT Edna Patricia Of Worth, died peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley on 23rd May, aged 85 years.

Now re-united with Mick, she leaves sister Eileen, brother-in-law John and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Edna was very involved in RAFA and was also an enthusiastic member of the Crawley Deaf Society.

Her cremation service will take place at
St Richard's Chapel at the Surrey and Sussex
Crematorium at 3pm on 17th June.
No flowers, but donations if desired to The RAF
Benevalent Fund c/o The Martin's Funeral Directors,
tel: 01293 552345
Published in Crawley Observer on June 10, 2020
