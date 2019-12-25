Home

Mr George Murphy Former publican of the Dr Samuel Johnson, Langley Green and The Maid of Sussex, Three Bridges, passed away peacefully in Ferndale Nursing Home on the
15th December, aged 86 years.

Dearly loved and sadly missed
by wife Ita, daughters Teresa,
Caroline and Sandra, grandchildren Charlie and Joe, family and friends.

A funeral mass will take place
on Friday 3rd January in the
Friary Church at 11.00am
followed by burial in Clayton Wood.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice care of
Ballard and Shortall.
Published in Crawley Observer on Dec. 25, 2019
