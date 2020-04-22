|
|
|
GRATTAN Heather-Marie Formerly of St. Joan Close, Crawley.
Peacefully at her home on the 4th April 2020.
Much loved partner of Andrew and
mother of Michelle and Tony.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Private funeral service. A service of celebration
will take place at a later date.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Heather-Marie's memory to Clymping Dog Sanctuary via
https://heather-mariegrattan.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Crawley Observer on Apr. 22, 2020