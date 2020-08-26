|
Lancaster Jean Adelaide Born 1st July 1927, Deceased 2nd August 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Eddie, loving mum to John. Loving Nan to Russell & Carly and Great Nan to
Summer, Sienna, Savannah, Sophie, Alfie & Ollie.
She was much loved and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Funeral service on Friday 28th August at Sussex and Surrey Memorial Chapel, Crawley at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only, if desired donations to
St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in Crawley Observer on Aug. 26, 2020