Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martins Independent Funeral Directors Ltd (Broadfield, Crawley)
38-40 Broadfield Barton
Crawley, Sussex RH11 9BA
01293 552345
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Wyatt

Notice Condolences

Joy Wyatt Notice
Wyatt Joy Diane Joy Wyatt of Crawley,
passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 28th July, aged 56.
She will be sadly missed by her partner Colin,
sister Lyn, brother Martin and their families
as well as her many friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 27th August at 2.30pm in
Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield,
followed by burial in the cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o The Martins Funeral Directors.
Published in Crawley Observer on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -