Wyatt Joy Diane Joy Wyatt of Crawley,
passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 28th July, aged 56.
She will be sadly missed by her partner Colin,
sister Lyn, brother Martin and their families
as well as her many friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Thursday 27th August at 2.30pm in
Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield,
followed by burial in the cemetery.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o The Martins Funeral Directors.
Published in Crawley Observer on Aug. 12, 2020