RUSSELL Margaret Passed away peacefully on 16th December 2019 at Aspen Place Care Home, Horsham, aged 84.
Thanks go to those here and at Wellcross Grange Care Home for nursing her through her illness.
Happy memories of a much loved
Mum, Nana and Great Nana.
Former staff nurse at Crawley A&E, Pound Hill Surgery and St. Catherine's Hospice.
A Celebration Service is being held at
St. Mark's Church, Holbrook, Horsham, RH12 5PU on
Saturday 25th January 2020 at 1pm and all are welcome.
Donations to 'Young Minds' mental heath charity.
Any enquiries to 07780 452 644.
Published in Crawley Observer on Jan. 15, 2020