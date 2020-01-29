Home

CAMPBELL Paul Bernard On 12th January 2020, aged 54 years.

A wonderful person who meant so much to so many and will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to be held at St. Phillip's Church, Tunbridge Wells at 12.30pm on
Monday 10th February 2020, followed by interment at Tunbridge Wells Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Dog's Trust c/o and all enquiries to
Henry Paul Funerals
10 High St., Pembury, Kent.
Tel : 01892 825505
Published in Crawley Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
