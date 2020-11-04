Home

Robin Lillywhite

Robin Lillywhite Notice
Lillywhite Robin
'Bob'
Passed away peacefully on
24th October at New Grange Care Home, aged 86.

A loving husband to Betty,
a much loved father to
Angela, Debbie and Rachel
and a proud grandfather of 3.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Due to the current circumstances the
funeral service will be a private affair.
Donations in Bob's memory, if
desired, payable to Dementia UK.
Please go to
https://www.dementiauk.org/get-involved/donate/

All enquires to Worthing Funeralcare,
22 Goring Road, Worthing,
BN12 4AJ tel: 01903 503 536
Published in Crawley Observer on Nov. 4, 2020
