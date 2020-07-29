Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stoneman Funeral Service (Crawley Down)
Littlewood House, Turners Hill Road
Crawley, Sussex RH10 4HE
01342 716333
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Hodgkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Hodgkinson

Notice Condolences

Susan Hodgkinson Notice
HODGKINSON Susan Margaret Of Worth, Crawley, died peacefully in the
Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, on
Wednesday 15th July 2020, aged 70.

Beloved wife of Jeremy, loving mother of Emma
and Robert, step-mother of Tom and Richard
and grandmother of Abbie, Jess, Harry and Isobel.

Private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations welcome to
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity via
www.royalmarsden.org/donate
or Stoneman Funeral Service, Littlewood House,
Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, Crawley, RH10 4HE.
Tel: 01342 716333.
Published in Crawley Observer on July 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -