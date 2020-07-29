|
HODGKINSON Susan Margaret Of Worth, Crawley, died peacefully in the
Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, on
Wednesday 15th July 2020, aged 70.
Beloved wife of Jeremy, loving mother of Emma
and Robert, step-mother of Tom and Richard
and grandmother of Abbie, Jess, Harry and Isobel.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only but donations welcome to
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity via
www.royalmarsden.org/donate
or Stoneman Funeral Service, Littlewood House,
Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, Crawley, RH10 4HE.
Tel: 01342 716333.
Published in Crawley Observer on July 29, 2020