PERRY
(nee Croucher)
Susan Valerie passed away peacefully on Wednesday
24th June 2020, aged 73.
Much loved wife to Tony,
she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Grateful thanks to the staff at the Sussex Kidney Unit for their care and support.
Funeral service on
Friday 10th July, 3pm at the H. D. Tribe Chapel, Shoreham. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in Sue's memory to SEKPA c/o H.D. Tribe, Broadwater, BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online via www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Crawley Observer on July 8, 2020