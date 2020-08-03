Ada Marlene Lloyd, 83, Defiance, went home to be with Our Heavenly Father early Friday morning, July 31, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born November 17, 1936, to William and Ethel (Sentel) Fauth in Defiance County, Ohio. On June 24, 1956, she married Charles Junior Lloyd, who preceded her in death on December 4, 2019.
Marlene was a member of The Church of Nazarene in Ohio and Alabama, and The Rock Church in Oakwood, Ohio. Marlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ever so proud of her family, you can guarantee she had pictures to show you. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crafts, coloring, bird watching, and her cat "Tangles." She was very compassionate to everyone she met. She will be sadly missed by her children, family and friends.
She leaves behind two daughters, Juanita (the late David) Valdez of Arizona, and Mary (Ken) Nally of Defiance; her sons, Dwayne (Sonja) Lloyd of Napoleon, and David (Mary) Lloyd of Defiance; eight grandchildren, Leandro, Brandon and Rachel Valdez, Chad (Stacy McCoy), Sam (Rhonda) and Travis (Carissa Lopez) Weible, Sunny Lloyd and Jessica Smith; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles Lloyd; her parents; her sister, Velma Davis; and an infant brother, Paul Fauth.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South/Lawson-Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Pastor Bobby Branham officiating. By the order of the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to The Rock Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
