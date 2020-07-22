1/1
Adrie O'Brien
1962 - 2020
HOPE, Ark. - Adrie O'Brien, 58, took the stairway to heaven Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from her peaceful/loving tiny house in Hope, Arkansas. She was originally from Antwerp, Ohio.
A noon memorial service will be held at Antwerp Community Church on Aug. 22, with Ricky Grimes officiating. At 1 p.m., food will be served at the VFW in Antwerp following the service. Please join us to celebrate her life.
Her journey began January 13, 1962, as a name she was quick to change: "Tooty Smith" to Janet Seslar and the late Ed Smith. She was the first girl-child for both parents. We'll call her a legend for lack of a better word. She kept those around her laughing. During her 12-year cancer battle, she took the high road and made the doctors and nurses laugh with jokes and puns. She fought so hard, for so long. Adrie was, most of all, genuine.
She was preceded in death by father, Edward Smith; sister, Kimberly Smith; and grandmother Clara Pierce.
She is survived by her mother, Janet Seslar; her daughter, Alexandrea Burton (married to Darrell Burton), along with their children, Pierce and Kennedy Burton; her sisters, Connie Smith and Terrie Smith; and brother, Charlie Seslar.
Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
VFW
AUG
22
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Antwerp Community Church
