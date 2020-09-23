Alan Bowers

NEY - Alan W. Bowers, 75, Ney, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Mr. Bowers was a 1964 graduate of Antwerp High School and served in the United States Navy from 1965-67. He was employed by Hicksville Bank for 17 years, worked for Manufactured Housing Enterprises Inc. (MHE) near Bryan, Ohio, and Bryan Ford, and presently was working at Dietsch Sales and Service near Edgerton, Ohio, with Tom Dietsch, who was like a brother to him. He attended New Hope Community Church, where he loved listening to the music and sermons and appreciated how friendly everyone was there. Alan also enjoyed family vacations at Marblehead every summer, staying at Sandy and Bruce's home, golfing with his son-in-law, Chris, especially in the golf outing held every year on his birthday. He was the best "paw-paw" ever, who loved his grandkids without measure and enjoyed watching their sports events, dance recitals, and their music performances during grandparents' day at school.
Alan W. Bowers was born September 12, 1945, in Paulding, Ohio, the son of Bob and Evelyn (Tester) Bowers. He married Sue English on May 24, 2003, in Ney, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Dennis (Amy) Bowers; one daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Johns; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Lacey, Meagan, Lexi, Zach, Mason, Ashley and Julia; his children with Sue, Staci Renollet, Brooke (Chris) Snyder, and Neeley (Neil) McGill; and two grandchildren, Braylin and Bryleigh. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family services will be held with interment in Ney Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to New Hope Community Church and Fairview Athletic Boosters.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com
