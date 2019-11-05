Home

OAKWOOD - Albert Ray Pratt Jr., 65, Oakwood, died at 2:11 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance.
He was born October 3, 1954, in Van Wert, to Albert R. Sr. and Faith (Addis) Pratt. His father and stepmother, Karen (Davenport) Pratt, survive in Oakwood and his mother is deceased. On September 28, 1972, in Tazwell, Tenn., he married Cheryl M. Seibert, who survives in Oakwood.
Albert also is survived by three children, Angela (Rob) Norling of Paulding, Kelly (Brandon) Lintermoot of Van Wert and Amy (Ryan) Bitters of Delphos; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Thelma Ramey of Sherwood and June Ann (Earl) Hicks of Paulding.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Velma D. Pratt; and a grandson, Gabriel A. Lintermoot.
Albert was a security guard at Permar, Continental. He loved to race go-carts and was also a flagman. He loved to help his dad restore antique motors.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Pastor Gary Fish officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pratt family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 5, 2019
