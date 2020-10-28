CONTINENTAL - Albert "Abbie" Rayle, 96, Continental, died at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital.
He was born February 19, 1924, in Continental, Ohio. The son of the late Albert Sr. and Anna (White) Rayle. He was a 1942 graduate of Continental High School. He was employed by the Nickel Plate, N&W and NS Railroads, retiring in 1984. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Abbie was a member of Harborcraft Detachment ATS, serving in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, 1943-46.
On February 3, 1948, he married Alice Mae Pitson, she died March 20, 1969. On August 25, 1971, he married Kathryn Boggs, who died October 3, 2005.
Abbie had been assistant general chairman of BMWE, had served on the Board of Public Affairs, had been associated with the local Cub Scouts, and had coached Little League baseball. He was a fan of high school and college sports and always enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Indians.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. He was a life member of Voiture 60 Putnam County 40/8, VFW Post 8847 and AMVETS Post 599, New Bavaria; Pup Tent 20 Military Order of Cooties, Defiance; American Legion Post 541, Continental; and Voiture 141 Past Chef De Gare Club, Toledo.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen Schnipke of Ottawa, and Margaret Ellen (Frank) Merritt of Oakwood; a stepdaughter, Sherlene (Larry) Maag of Las Cruces, N.M.; a brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Rayle of Napoleon; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a son, Robert "Joe" (Pam) Rayle; three sisters, Alice Rayle, Ruth McKibben and Florence Fitzwater; two brothers, Oscar Rayle and Leroy Rayle; two grandchildren; and an infant great-grandson.
Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Jim Morman officiating. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Monday at 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, with military graveside services by Continental American Legion Post 541. Masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
