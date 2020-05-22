Alfonso Gonzales Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfonso's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Alfonso S. Gonzales Jr., 48, Paulding, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was born August 5, 1971, the son of Rose Marie (Vallejo) and the late Alfonso S. Gonzales Sr. He was a member of Paulding VFW Post 587 and the Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Gonzales, Paulding; son, Alfonso Gabriel Gonzales, Paulding; sisters, Cecilia (Tacho) Avila of Nappanee, Ind., and Vanessa Gonzales, Paulding; brothers, Sam Gonzales and Ralph Gonzales, both of Paulding; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m Tuesday, May 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be conducted at noon until time of services on Tuesday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends are encouraged to share memories at www.denherderfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the family in care of Sylvia Garcia.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved