CLOVERDALE - Alfred John Sarka, 91, Cloverdale, died at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
He was born January 1, 1929, in Putnam County, to the late Henry and Myrtle (Combs) Sarka. On October 8, 1960, he married Shirley Winkle, she survives in Cloverdale.
Alfred also is survived by a son, Scott (Kelly) Sarka of Cloverdale; two granddaughters, Brianna Sarka and Christina Sarka, both of Cloverdale; and a sister, Inez Sarka of Kalida.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Earl (Mildred) Sarka; and sisters, Bertie Sarka and Pauline Sarka.
Alfred was an Army veteran. He retired in 1991 after 38 years as a pipefitter at Philips in Ottawa. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a life member at the Continental American Legion, and also a member of the Continental Lions Club. Alfred enjoyed farming and hunting, especially pheasant and fox hunting. He was an avid NASCAR and Detroit Tigers fan. Alfred was a lifetime member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental, with Pastor Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery with military rites by Continental American Legion. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and again Saturday one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church in Continental or Putnam County Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 20, 2020