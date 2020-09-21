FORT WAYNE - Alice "Punkie" A. Heilshorn, 89, Fort Wayne, formerly of Defiance, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born December 8, 1930, to Archibald and Mabel (Sullivan) Huff in Oakwood, Ohio. On August 27, 1949, she married Orville Heilshorn, who preceded her on September 23, 2012.
Punkie loved Jesus, her family and anyone she ever met. She was known for her hospitality, with an open door policy for all. There was always a pot of chili on the stove and a bowl of candy (lots of candy) on the kitchen table. Punkie loved to dance and sing hymns, being a fan favorite on Facebook. She made others feel special even until the end. Alice was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Alice is survived by her children, Bob (Jean) Heilshorn of Chandler, Arizona, Bill (Shelley) Heilshorn of Galena, Ohio, Steve (Leslie) Heilshorn of Paulding, Ohio, Kathy (Ken) Kaye of Gilbert, Arizona, and Karen (Kevin) Shock of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; one grandson and one great grandson. Also passing before her were her sisters, Gellea Knepper, Reba Gorrell, Vivian Bidlack, Norma Moran and Dolores Houghton; and brothers, Ornis, Archie Jr. and William Huff.
A public visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will follow at the church at 1 p.m. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Meals on Wheels. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
