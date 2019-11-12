Home

Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Paulding Church of the Nazarene
Alice Rager Obituary
PAULDING - Alice I. Rager, 93, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Vancrest Nursing Home, Payne.
She was born in Paulding County on June 27, 1926, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Buchheit) Wilhelm. On October 4, 1944, she married Glenn E. Rager, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2008. She was a very active member of Paulding Church of the Nazarene and a charter member of the Know Your Neighbor Club.
She is survived by her children, Laura Durre, David (Mary) Rager and Mark (Amy) Rager, all of Paulding, and Nancy (Brooks) Myers, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; son-in-law, Don Terry, Roscommon, Mich.; brother, Karl Wilhelm, Leo, Ind.; sister, Dorothy Littlejohn; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Alice also was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Terry; son-in-law, James P. Durre; granddaughter, Ashlee Dawn Rager; brothers, Peter, Kenneth and Justus Wilhelm; and sisters, Helen Steele and Marie Grosphan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Paulding Church of the Nazarene. She will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery, Paulding, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
To honor Alice's wishes, in lieu of flowers and funeral items such as throws, chimes, etc., the family wishes donations made to the Vancrest Nursing Home of Payne activity fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 13, 2019
