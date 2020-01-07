|
|
NAPOLEON - Aline K. Wilson, 95, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Genacross Lutheran Services, Napoleon.
She was born September 16, 1924, to Lawrence and Erna (Braun) Rehman of Lorain, Ohio. Aline attended Amherst High School and graduated in 1941; she later attended Lorain Business College. She worked for Brush Beryllium Company and then at U.S. Steel Corporation in Lorain. After moving to Napoleon in 1966, she worked for the Filling Home in the business office and retired after 26 years as the business manager in 1984. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Napoleon.
Aline loved to play the organ; she began being an organist for churches in 1954; she played for St. Petri Lutheran Church of Toledo for 17 years. Once she retired, she went on to serve other local churches in Napoleon; such as the First Presbyterian church from 1990-2007. She was a member if the American Guild of Organists and volunteered for the Red Cross Office in Napoleon.
Aline is survived by her two sons, Larry (Marie) Ferner of Henrietta, N.Y., and Ronald (Linda) Ferner of Napoleon; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three nephews and one niece. She also is survived by her sister, Shirley Lauriano of Lyons, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Erna (Braun) Rehman.
A celebration of Aline's life will be held on a later date.
Memorials in her memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church (1075 Glenwood Ave.) or the First Presbyterian Church (303 W. Washington St.), both of Napoleon. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 8, 2020