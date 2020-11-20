LIMA - Ms. Alma Georgia Houston, 85, passed from this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 12:21 p.m. at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born March 30, 1935, in McDonough, Georgia, to George Sims and Inez Wade; both parents preceded her in death. Ms. Houston retired from General Motors Corp. in Defiance, Ohio. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Pastor's Aid Society. She was also a member of UAW Local 211.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory two sons, Broderick A. Houston (Shirley) of Napoleon, Ohio, and Eric G. Houston (Adele) of El Cajon, Calif.; a daughter, Inez E. Houston of Toledo, Ohio; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Min. Helen W. Scott of Lima; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roderick A. Houston; two daughters, Lydia M. Houston and Detri L. Houston; and a brother, Fletcher Wade.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc., Lima, with Pastor Ray Gaffney officiating. Visitation/wake will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. until time of services at noon also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In view of the global pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services are entrusted to Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc.
.