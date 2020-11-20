1/1
Alma Houston
LIMA - Ms. Alma Georgia Houston, 85, passed from this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at approximately 12:21 p.m. at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born March 30, 1935, in McDonough, Georgia, to George Sims and Inez Wade; both parents preceded her in death. Ms. Houston retired from General Motors Corp. in Defiance, Ohio. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Pastor's Aid Society. She was also a member of UAW Local 211.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory two sons, Broderick A. Houston (Shirley) of Napoleon, Ohio, and Eric G. Houston (Adele) of El Cajon, Calif.; a daughter, Inez E. Houston of Toledo, Ohio; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Min. Helen W. Scott of Lima; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roderick A. Houston; two daughters, Lydia M. Houston and Detri L. Houston; and a brother, Fletcher Wade.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc., Lima, with Pastor Ray Gaffney officiating. Visitation/wake will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. until time of services at noon also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In view of the global pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services are entrusted to Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc.
To order flowers and offer condolences to the Houston family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 19, 2020
I am missing you so much grandma I love you from coreyanna
Coreyanna
Family
November 19, 2020
Sending heart felt condolences to the family.
Barbae R Avery
Friend
November 19, 2020
A sweet and kind spirit...
Sincere prayers and condolences to the family. May your fond memories of Ms. Alma forever remain in your heart.
Gwendolyn Scott
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Millie M Pitts
Friend
