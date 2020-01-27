|
|
DELL CITY, Okla. - Alva Lewis, Dell City, Okla., passed away January 21, 2020.
He was born November 12, 1931, in High Knob Kentucky, to Pearl and Namar (Garrison) Lewis. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950, and was stationed in San Francisco, Calif., and then onto Honolulu, Hawaii. In Honolulu, he graduated from McKinley High School, and then was honorably discharged. He then came back home and attended Union College in Barboursville, Ky. Then he moved to Ohio in 1955, and started working for General Motors.
He met his wife, Joyce Carol Meyer, and together they had two children. Joyce and Alva were married for 47 years before her passing in 2003. In 2005, he married Elizabeth Ann McCraw-Lewis, who survives. He also is survived by five stepchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and siblings.
At GM he was a millwright. It was hard, dangerous work, but it paid well. He retired after 42+ years with the company, but never really stopped working. He enjoyed working outside, tinkering with things in his barn, traveling, and staying busy. He was a true extrovert. His songs, stories and presence will be greatly missed.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home (830 N. Scott St) of Napoleon. Funeral service will follow on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church (20191 US-6) of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, at noon. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 28, 2020