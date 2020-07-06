1/1
Alverna "Beanie" Eis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alverna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alverna L. "Beanie" Eis, 88, Defiance, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born September 23, 1931, to the late Louis and Viola (Garber) Schafer in Unionville, Michigan. On June 11, 1949, she married Paul L. Eis, who preceded her in death on February 18, 2016.
Alverna was a faithful member of Restoration Tabernacle Church. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at the Defiance County Home. Her greatest love was her family, and she enjoyed her time as a homemaker. She was a very active mother, and her faith and devotion to her family was an inspiration.
Alverna is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Rose) Eis and Rock (Julie) Eis, all of Defiance; and three daughters, Lois (Larry) Hill of Defiance, Pastors Janet (Herb) Strickland of Bryan, and Sandra (Russ) Harges of Fort Wayne, Ind. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two sisters, Donelda "Pinky" Roggenkemper of Defiance, and Lila Mae "Susie" Layman of Lindale, Ga.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Kay Eis and Karen Souza; three brothers, Vincent, Ronald and Donald Schafer; and her sister, Glenola Blanton.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Restoration Tabernacle Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the church, with Pastor H.G. Strickland officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center or the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved