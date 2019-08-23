|
|
Alys T. Nischwitz, 84, Defiance, peacefully passed away Friday morning, August 23, 2019, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
She was born September 5, 1934, to Joseph and Faith (Sisco) Sheets in Defiance County. On June 27, 1959, she married Ned R. Nischwitz, who preceded her in death on June 13, 1990. Alys was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and NASCAR, and she loved her cats.
Alys is survived by her aunts, Coletta Sheets and Irene Zipfel, both of Defiance; and several cousins and extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 24, 2019