OAKWOOD - Angela J. Piercy, 56, Oakwood, died at 11:15 a.m. August 21, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital, Paulding.
She was born July 20, 1963, to the late Louis and Janice (Harter) Papa.
She is survived by her companion, Ward Elliott of Oakwood; her daughter, Debra Carnahan (Billy Bowersox) of Elida; her son, Thomas Piercy of Grover Hill; Ward's daughter, Kaci Elliott of Oakwood; five grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Sandra) Harter of Dardanelle, Ark.; and three sisters, Brenda (Mike) Stahl of Russiaville, Ind., Janet (Kevin) Brown of Peru, Ind., and Martha Harter of Kokomo, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas Harter.
Angela was a homemaker and had worked at Holiday Inn, Van Wert.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. There will be no service.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 24, 2019