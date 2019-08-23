Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
610 Walnut St
Oakwood, OH 45873
(419) 594-3660
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Piercy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Piercy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Piercy Obituary
OAKWOOD - Angela J. Piercy, 56, Oakwood, died at 11:15 a.m. August 21, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital, Paulding.
She was born July 20, 1963, to the late Louis and Janice (Harter) Papa.
She is survived by her companion, Ward Elliott of Oakwood; her daughter, Debra Carnahan (Billy Bowersox) of Elida; her son, Thomas Piercy of Grover Hill; Ward's daughter, Kaci Elliott of Oakwood; five grandchildren; one brother, Edward (Sandra) Harter of Dardanelle, Ark.; and three sisters, Brenda (Mike) Stahl of Russiaville, Ind., Janet (Kevin) Brown of Peru, Ind., and Martha Harter of Kokomo, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas Harter.
Angela was a homemaker and had worked at Holiday Inn, Van Wert.
Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. There will be no service.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now