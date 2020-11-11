NAPOLEON - Anita Cordes, 94, Napoleon, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 2, 1926, to the late Carl and Minnie (Bergman) Behnfeldt in Freedom Township, Henry County; baptized February 20, 1926; and confirmed April 14, 1940. She married Edwin Cordes on December 16, 1944, who preceded her in death on March 13, 1990.
Anita was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. She was a former Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women of Life. Anita was a secretary for Pyrofax Gas Company and worked for the Napoleon City Schools, retiring in 1988. She loved to volunteer at the Filling Home of Mercy.
Surviving are a son, Kevin (Bev) of Napoleon; a daughter, Beth Ann (Daryl Clarke) Cordes of Toledo; two daughters-in-law, Patricia Cordes of Wauseon and Lottie Cordes of Custar; grandchildren, Ben (Lisa) Cordes, Nathan (Holly) Cordes, Katie Jo (Bill) Cole, Adam (Sara) Cordes and Jake Cordes; great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Hannah, Reece, Reagan, Addison, Kayden, Sawyer and Harper; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Behnfeldt.
Preceding her in death were two sons, Jerry and Roger; brothers, Norman and Marvin; and sisters, Hildegarde Meyer and Ruth Bergstedt.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Memorial Fund, Heartland Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice
. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.