Annabelle Cramp
ANGOLA, Ind. - Annabelle J. Cramp, 87, Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born December 13, 1932, in Napoleon, Ohio, to William Sr. and Donna M. (Shafer) Grimes. She graduated from Defiance High School in 1950, where she lettered in band.
Annabelle was a registered nurse, LPN and unit secretary at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital before retiring. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Angola, Indiana, and a charter member, along with her husband, of the Life Worship Church in Bryan, Ohio.
Surviving are her children, Robert C. (Melanie) Cramp of Bryan, Ohio, and Lucinda "Susie" Kratzman of Angola, Indiana; one granddaughter, Kelly Baughman Dill; and two great-granddaughters, Annyka Munoz and Olivia Heath. Also surviving are her siblings, William Grimes of Angola, Sue Feeney of Defiance, Ohio, Kathleene (Jerry) Musser of Fremont, Indiana, and Katherine Grimes of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert F. Cramp on June 22, 1979; sister, Roberta Greenler; brother, Richard Grimes; and three brothers and one sister, James, Daniel, Donald and Mary Lee, who all passed away at birth.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Due to guidelines established by the state of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.
The family will have a private funeral service with Rev. Vincent Torres officiating. Burial will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Annabelle's memory to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital of Angola, Indiana. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
