MONTROSE, Iowa - Anthony Douglas Bucher, 30, Montrose, Iowa, (formerly of Defiance, Ohio) passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home unexpectedly.
He was born to Paula (Mike) Peio and Douglas Bucher in Toledo, Ohio, on July 20, 1989. He was a devoted father, son and brother. He graduated from Tinora High School in 2008, where he enjoyed playing football. He also enjoyed bowling, basketball, fishing and spending time with his friends and family. Anthony's most valued accomplishment was taking care of his son, Demaryius. Anthony will always be remembered for his spectacular smile that could light up any room he entered.
Anthony is survived by his son, Demaryius Bucher; his parents, Mike and Paula Peio and Douglas Bucher; four siblings, Nickolas Peio, Michelle Peio, Kendra Peio and Kassandra Bucher; grandparents, Donald and Karen Harrison, Deanna Peio, and Larry and Penny Bucher; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Peio.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Ohio, with a service to follow at 11 a.m.
Donations in Anthony's name can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 18, 2019