PAULDING - Antonio S. Gonzales Sr., 78, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 27, 1941, the son of Jesse and Trinidad (Sandoval) Gonzales. On April 28, 1962, he married Mary (Jimenez), who survives. He retired in 1997 from the Allen County, Indiana, Highway Department.
Also surviving are his children, Grace Gonzales, Stella Gomes, Antonio (Chris) Gonzales Jr., Esther Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Vickie Madison and Mitch Gonzales; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lupe Genero and Olga Rocha; and three brothers, Jesse, Edward and Charles (Charlotte) Gonzales.
Antonio enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and above all else spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, at DenHerder Funeral Home, Paulding, Ohio, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. followed by burial at Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Antonio's family request memorials to Shriners for Kids. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019