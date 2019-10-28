Home

Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Arlean Jackman Obituary
CECIL - Arlean J. Jackman, 75, Cecil, Ohio, passed away at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, where she was a patient.
Mrs. Jackman attended Ravenscroft Beauty School and worked as a beautician. She also worked a number of years at Bryan Custom Plastics.
Arlean J. Jackman was born on January 23, 1944, in Bryan, the daughter of Ford and Mary (Miller) Jones. Survivors include her three sons, Randy Rudolph and Rodney (Desiree) Jackman, both of Paulding, Ohio, and Richard (Simona) Jackman of Defiance, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard Jones; and a sister, Shirley Quillen.
In keeping with Arlean's wishes, there will be no visitation or services, and private interment will take place in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 29, 2019
