Arlene K. Kline, aka "Kootchie," 72, Cecil, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at her residence.
She was born November 28, 1947, to Charles and Ann (Arnold) Barnette in Norton, Virginia. On February 7, 1990, she married Jerry Kline, who survives in Cecil, Ohio. Arlene loved to cook, go camping and hiking, and was a real outdoors person. She loved her children and was very proud of their accomplishments. Arlene was always willing to help others, she was an excellent wife and homemaker, and she had a motherly effect on too many to mention. She will be missed by her family and countless friends.
Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; her sons, James Oehler, Tim Oehler and Brian Oehler, all of Defiance; and her stepson, Eric (Jen) Kline of Maryville, Tenn. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Thomas in infancy; and her brother, Ken Barnette.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at noon Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Evansport Cemetery, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.
God speed, my wife. Love and miss you. You were a good wife and we thank you for all you did for us.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
