OAKWOOD - Armilda Faye Monhollen, 89, died Friday, December 21, 2019, at the Paulding County Hospital.
She was born April 21, 1930, in Bailey Switch, Kentucky, daughter of the late John F. and Viola (Phipps) Vaughn. On October 10, 1948, she married Edd Lee Monhollen, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2018. Lovingly called Mom, Mamaw, or Mom-Mom, Armilda Faye was an amazing woman, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. She had a great love and passion for gardening, baking, quilting, farming, nature, family and her faith. There are so many inspired great memories, she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by a son, Wendell (Angela) Monhollen, Grover Hill; daughters, Treva Bashore of New Carlisle, Ohio, Vera Miller of Antwerp, and Clara (Randy) Pack of Ohio City; brothers, David C. (Peggy) Vaughn of Hicksville, John Vaughn of Butler, Ind., Calvin (Charlotte) Vaughn of Corbin, Ky., and Edward Vaughn, Wisconsin; sisters, Violet Vaughn and Lauretta Warren, both of Corbin, Ky.; grandchildren, Kris, Candace, Kylie, Tim, Eric, Kerri, Brad and Marie; great-grandchildren, Kylia, Kaylena, Xavier, Janisha, Lexi, Libby, Carson, Amelia, Chase and Kaylynn; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted at Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Paulding County Black Swamp Nature Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 24, 2019