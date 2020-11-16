HOLGATE - Arthur Gustwiller Jr., 92, died Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, in his Holgate home.
His Legacyâ€¦ Art was born February 7, 1928, to Arthur and Della (Marschal) Gustwiller in New Bavaria. At a young age, Art helped with the family farm. In 1951, he joined the Army during the Korean Conflict. On January 13, 1962, he married Barbara Jane Bogart. Art was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate. He was a member of both the Holgate American Legion Post 340 and New Bavaria VFW Post 8847. Art was a faithful steward of the land, as he was a lifelong farmer. He bled green and yellow. "Faith, Family and John Deere."
His Familyâ€¦ Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara; children, Lee (Tina) Gustwiller of Holgate and Sandra (Gary) Okuley, Defiance; and six grandchildren, Brandon Gustwiller of Okemos, Mich., Eve (Wes) Detter of Columbus, Levi Gustwiller of Holgate, Louie Gustwiller of Holgate, and Nova Okuley and India Okuley, both of Defiance. Art was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Gustwiller, John Gustwiller, Dorothy Deitrick-Shasteen and Anabelle Flowers.
His farewell servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 1 p.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
Contributions can be made in Art's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is honored to be caring for the family. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.