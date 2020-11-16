1/1
Arthur Gustwiller Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLGATE - Arthur Gustwiller Jr., 92, died Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, in his Holgate home.
His Legacyâ€¦ Art was born February 7, 1928, to Arthur and Della (Marschal) Gustwiller in New Bavaria. At a young age, Art helped with the family farm. In 1951, he joined the Army during the Korean Conflict. On January 13, 1962, he married Barbara Jane Bogart. Art was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate. He was a member of both the Holgate American Legion Post 340 and New Bavaria VFW Post 8847. Art was a faithful steward of the land, as he was a lifelong farmer. He bled green and yellow. "Faith, Family and John Deere."
His Familyâ€¦ Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara; children, Lee (Tina) Gustwiller of Holgate and Sandra (Gary) Okuley, Defiance; and six grandchildren, Brandon Gustwiller of Okemos, Mich., Eve (Wes) Detter of Columbus, Levi Gustwiller of Holgate, Louie Gustwiller of Holgate, and Nova Okuley and India Okuley, both of Defiance. Art was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Gustwiller, John Gustwiller, Dorothy Deitrick-Shasteen and Anabelle Flowers.
His farewell servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Holgate, on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 1 p.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors.
Contributions can be made in Art's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate is honored to be caring for the family. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services
114 William St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zachrich Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved