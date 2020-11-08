NEW BAVARIA - Arthur R. Westrick, 81, New Bavaria, died early Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, at the Mercy Defiance Hospital.
His Legacyâ€¦ Art was born March 15, 1939, to William Urban and Emma (Frye) Westrick in New Bavaria. Art was a National Guardsmen from 1957-65. On October 31, 1959, he married Georgiann Maag. He worked for Johns Manville for 37 years. He was a member of the American Legion and AMVETS and social member of the VFW. He and Georgiann started the Henry County slow pitch softball league. He coached and was a Holgate Athletic Booster. Art enjoyed watching Ohio State, the Indians and complaining about the Browns. He enjoyed camping and fishing; and hunting when he was younger.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his loving wife, Georgie; children, Kevin Westrick of Holgate, Cheryl Weideman of Napoleon, James Westrick of Defiance, Victoria (Paul) Wilhelm of New Bavaria, Roger (Ann) Westrick of New Cleveland, and Andrew Westrick, Lorain; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Edith Ott of Defiance, Irene (Richard) Wenzinger of Miller City, Danilda Lee of Bowling Green, Donna (Tom) Barlage of Miller City and Carolyn Schmitz, Glandorf. He was preceded in death by siblings, Lawrence Westrick, Eugene Westrick, Evelyn Drummer, Paul Westrick, Mary Catherine Hyman and Harold Westrick.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. and again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Contributions in Art's memory can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or PSI (Patient Service Inc.). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.