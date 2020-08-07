Barbara Dailey

MELROSE - Barbara Ann Dailey, 86, Melrose, died at 6:10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Brookview Health Care Center, Defiance.
She was born September 2, 1933, in Lima, to the late Elvin and Tena (Roberts) Schlosser. On November 27, 1970, she married Edgar Dailey Jr., who preceded her in death on January 9, 1982.
Barbara is survived by four children, Debra (Lomas) Collins of Melrose, Jackie (Scott Gareau) Slattman, Robin (James Kirk) Temple and Jack (Christine) Temple, all of Defiance; 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Romes and Doris Newman; four brothers, Robert, Harold, Elvin Jr. and Billy Lee Schlosser; and a great-great-grandson, Jessie Taylor.
Barbara retired from Strydale, Stryker. She was loved by many and enjoyed bluegrass music and playing bingo.
In keeping with social distancing, visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. There will be a private burial at a later date. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, face masks are required upon entering the funeral home.
