Barbara E. Gray, 65, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born on September 28, 1954, to Merlin and Marjorie (Baker) Buyer in Wauseon, Ohio. On May 9, 1975, she married Rick Gray, who resides in Defiance.
Barb was a member of Defiance Family Christian Center. She worked as a secretary for the City of Defiance, and for several years as a legal secretary for Judge John Rohrs at the Defiance Municipal Courthouse until her retirement in 2017. Barb enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and she was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was able to take the trip of a lifetime when Rick and Barb drove Rt. 66 from Chicago to California from start to finish. Barb always had a kind and compassionate nature, and she will be greatly missed by her family and many good friends and colleagues.
Barb is survived by her loving husband, Rick Gray of Defiance; two sons, Dustin (Keilah) Gray of Defiance, and Aaron (Evie) Gray of Toledo. She leaves behind her five grandchildren, Isabelle, Anna, Maya, David, and Ariah; and her sister, Linda (Jim) Tighe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Nickelsen and Judith Royal.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15 at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to The American , or . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019