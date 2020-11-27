Barbara L. (Daoust) Hasselschwert, 81, Defiance, passed away Wednesday morning, November 25, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance.
She was born November 11, 1939, to the late William and M. Maxine (Stoll) Daoust in Defiance, Ohio. In 1984, she married Bernard Hasselschwert, who preceded her in death in 1997. Barb was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked as a buyer for General Motors in Defiance for several years until her retirement in 1992. Barb will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Barbara is survived by her brothers, David Daoust and Douglas (Therese) Daoust, all of Defiance, Ohio; and 11 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas, William, Roger and Gerald Daoust.
A private memorial service will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Father John Stites officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
The family would like to give special thanks to the skilled caregivers at GlennPark and CHP Defiance Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion given to Barb.
Memorials are suggested to GlennPark of Defiance or CHP Defiance Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
