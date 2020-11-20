1/1
Barbara Kochensparger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Kochensparger, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence in Defiance.
She was born January 12, 1940, to Royal and Cleo (Fix) Ward in Defiance, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her son, Tracy; granddaughter, Jessica; her parents; her brother, Fuzz; and her husband, Clarence.
She is survived by her three sons, Douglas Miller (Cathy Ringkor), Shawn (Heather) Miller, Steven (Crystal) Miller; sisters, Janet Brown and Kay Rogero; stepsister, Candy Adams; sister-in-law, Teresa Ward; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Barb was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She worked several years for Key Bank in Defiance and Norwalk, where she retired. She was the love of someone's life, the funny sister, the caring daughter, the best grandma and mother who watched over us all throughout her life. She loved to dance and when she wasn't dancing she was an avid reader. If a book were to be written about her life it would have been a best seller, full of romance - a strikingly beautiful woman in her youth - and adventure, always on the go she loved to travel. In the mid 70's she was a champion archery shooter in Europe. Her faith in God was strong which is why she chose to love us all equally. She would do anything for anyone if it were within her power. We tested her resolve at times, but she always looked for the good in each of us and encouraged us to be better and believe we could do better. Most of all she just loved spending time with you. She was a true gift.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, November 24, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the restrictions of the pandemic, masks will be required. A private memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at noon, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating.
The service will be available for viewing by those not in attendance on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/shawn.miller.758399
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved